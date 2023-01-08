IOTA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $497.58 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.