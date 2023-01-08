Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
VTN stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
