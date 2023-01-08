Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.