Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

