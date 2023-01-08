Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Cut by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

