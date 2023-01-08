InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. InterDigital has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterDigital by 39.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

