Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $65,575.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,657,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $57,350.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $46,022.40.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $99,905.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $106,120.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PVL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.20%. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

