Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $177,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

