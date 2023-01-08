ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ITA stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

