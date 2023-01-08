ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

