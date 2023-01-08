ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Masco accounts for 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $49.66 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

