ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

