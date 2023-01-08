ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 58,745 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,745 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 222.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.2 %

TRU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.