ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 14,158 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.09% of Western Union worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Union Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

