ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 241 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

