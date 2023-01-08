ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $386.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.