Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,279.59

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $698.29 million and approximately $109,279.59 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $17,918.77 or 1.05560961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00432775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01463104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.54 or 0.30567489 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

