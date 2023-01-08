Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 361,625 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,625 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

