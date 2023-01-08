Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.