Helium Achieves Market Cap of $245.32 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $245.32 million and $1.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00010604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,645,747 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
