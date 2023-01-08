Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hawaiian Stock Up 3.2 %

HA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

