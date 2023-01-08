Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 54 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $552.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

