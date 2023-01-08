Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $36.46 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

