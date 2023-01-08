Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

