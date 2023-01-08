Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

