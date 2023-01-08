Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 413,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,456,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,766 shares of company stock worth $3,954,435. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

