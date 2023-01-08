Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $395,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

