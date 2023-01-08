GXChain Price Reaches $0.41 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002408 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $387.67 million and $315.31 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

