Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$24.50 and a 52 week high of C$46.70.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCG.A shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More

