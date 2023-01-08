Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG opened at C$38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.45.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

