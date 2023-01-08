Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

