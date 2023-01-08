Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.56 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

