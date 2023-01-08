Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

