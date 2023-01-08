Grin Trading Down 12.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $937,557.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00450749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00917493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00118181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00603284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00254760 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

