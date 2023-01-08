Grin Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Grin has a market cap of $7.78 million and $960,063.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,934.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00449077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00927051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00118352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00601420 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00253495 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

