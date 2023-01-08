Governance OHM Price Reaches $2,535.72 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $145,753.98 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,535.72 or 0.14893860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.