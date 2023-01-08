Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $452,038.92

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $452,038.92 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

