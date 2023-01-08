GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $91.27 million and approximately $27,778.69 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00435938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01457480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.28 or 0.30791143 BTC.

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93247373 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,215.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

