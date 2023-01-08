Future Of Fintech Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $123,409.99 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

