Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.