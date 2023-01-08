Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 569 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG opened at $127.47 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.