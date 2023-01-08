Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

