Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 223 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

