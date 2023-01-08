Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Silgan makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Silgan by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 164,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Silgan by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 146,227 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

