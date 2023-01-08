Frax Share Market Cap Reaches $411.89 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $411.89 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00033371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,754,195 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

