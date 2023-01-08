Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.40.
Forward Air Price Performance
FWRD stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.
Insider Transactions at Forward Air
In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
