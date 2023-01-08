Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

