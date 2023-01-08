Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,811,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

FWRD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

