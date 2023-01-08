Financial Survey: Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) versus Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 9.92 -$50.33 million ($1.79) -4.27

Pharmaxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences -169.92% -41.76% -21.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.61%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

