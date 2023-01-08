F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $317,406.21 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $141.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $245.59.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

