EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $149.19 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00017411 BTC on major exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $149.19 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00433440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.61 or 0.01464482 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.14 or 0.30614712 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

